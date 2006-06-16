I was shocked to read that there are 22,000 children working as domestic help in Kathmandu alone. As we know domestic helpers are one of the most vulnerable groups?they are overworked, underpaid and in most cases abused in various forms. Most of us are aware of the abuses these children go through but are silent witness while it is going on in the very society we live. If the Nepal government is serious about tackling child labour the public should be made aware of the legal age of domestic workers and carry out spot checks to monitor it. Let Nepali children live as children.



Usha Moktan,

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