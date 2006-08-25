The Maoist student wing ANNFSU-R held a demonstration last week, surrounding the Nepal Army HQ, wanting to know the whereabouts of the disappeared.

But using school children in uniform was in many ways the wrong approach. Such behaviour only provokes the other side, and the use of school children for political aims should be stopped.

The 25-point code of conduct signed by the government and the Maoists agrees that protests shouldn't take the form of bandas or stopping traffic, so people can receive basic service, and development work can continue.

For the peace process to be relatively easy, citizen must be able to live free from fear, there must be an environment of trust, and there must be no forced donations.