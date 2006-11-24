

NARESH NEWAR

Various human rights groups in Banke have said they will start investigating allegations of Maoists violating the ceasefire code of conduct. This comes following media reports of the Maoists recruiting underage children in their army. Fourteen human rights groups including INSEC, HIMRIGHTS, and CVICT have said they will begin investigating.

The Maoists have been recruiting children as young as grade four students and

youth from villages in Banke. Eighteen children studying between grades four and eigh in Nepal Rastriya Nimna Madhyamik Vidyalaya in Kohalpur VDC's Khadwar village were recently taken by the Maoists. Parents and guardians claim that the Maoists lured their children away by offering various perks. The Maoists, however, deny the allegations.

