

CHILD RELIEF: (l-r) Kan Tun (WHO), Yasho Vardhan Pradhan (Child Health Division), Gillian Mellsop and Prabhat Bangdel (UNICEF), Anne Penniston (USAID) and Ian Pett (UNICEF ROSA) released a report on the state of Nepal's children at Hotel Himalaya on Thursday. (PIC:KIRAN PANDAY)



ENDLESS DEMANDS: Maoist Trade Union members at Surya Nepal strike on Wednesday for a 100 percent bonus and a provident fund, among 15 new demands. (PIC:MIN RATNA BAJRACHARYA)



STRONG BELIEF: The faithful carry the statue of Rato Machhendranath (God of Rain) from Bungamati to Patan during a festival on Saturday. (PIC:SAM KANG LI)



STAGE FRIGHT: Actors perform a play based on Sanjiv Upreti's novel "Ghanachakkar" at the Gurukul Sama Theatre on Tuesday.(PIC:KIRAN PANDAY)