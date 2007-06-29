Child soldiers Nayapatrika, June 22 From The Nepali Press | From Issue #355 (June 29 - July 5, 2007)

As the second round of combatant verification takes place in Ilam's Chulachuli camp, those new recruits who are below 18 are returning to their schools to get certificates saying they are over 18. In the latest incident, four fighters returned to Akkhebhui VDC to get altered documents. One rebel fighter who has 'revised' his date of birth from 1991 to 1987 says that some 150 fighters in Chulachuli have similarly changed their year of birth. The headmaster of the school refuses to speak for fear of Maoist intimidation.

