Morang, Bardanga-7: Marang Maiya Tudu of Solti Tole has given birth to 12 children but none have survived. Either they were born premature or died after some weeks. She gave birth to a baby boy in December last year but he died within a week.

"I gave birth to so many children but could not save any of them," she laments. "My wish for children remains unfulfilled."

Doctors attribute premature deliveries to the lack of care for pregnant women, through providing proper nutrition and regular health check-ups. Gynaecologist Yogendra Mishra of Kosi Zonal Hospital says a loose cervix could also be a factor behind premature births. "She should see a doctor, as this condition can be treated," he says.

Marang was married to Sanju Tudu 15 years ago. At the age of 18, she gave birth to her first child prematurely. The Tudu couple went to the BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences, Dharan. The hospital advised them to keep the infant in the Neonatal ICU, but as daily wage workers, they could not afford the service. Neither could they follow the advice of the Jhurkiya Health Post to have a doctor supervise future pregnancies. Jhurkiya Health Post chief Dinesh Kumar Karna says poverty is to blame for the couple's childlessness.

"I've often gone to see witch doctors when I've had complications," says Marang, "But I've only seen a doctor three times."

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