As with most conflicts around the world, children have suffered the most in Nepal's insurgency. More than 3,000 children have been displaced from their homes in the past seven years, and the war has left another 1,500 orphaned.At least 100 children have been killed in the fighting, and all these numbers are probably higher. That is just the count tallied by the government and human rights organisations. Lately, there is also the worrying phenomenon of the forced recruitment of child soldiers by the Maoists.The child-welfare group, Child Workers in Nepal Concerned Centre (CWIN) and PLAN Nepal have teamed up to publish a book documenting the impact of the conflict on Nepali children, and the contents are a tragic reminder of the seriousness of the situation. Children Caught in the Spiral of War documents the direct impact of violence, but also looks at indirect effects such as migration, lack of education and health care, and the psycho-social fallout of violence."The book describes the turmoil of the conflict situation in Nepal and how it affects innocent children," says author Gauri Pradhan who compiled field reports and research to bring out the book.The book suggests that child welfare be declared a "zone of peace" for both sides-children should not at any cost be targeted directly or indirectly in war, and their right to peace and survival should be restored. "It is a crime to make children victims of any kind of violence and armed conflict. From whichever side it takes place, no violence targeted towards children can be justified," writes Pradhan.The 80-page book also gives documentation of some 94 cases, where children have been brutally killed, and official attempts made to suppress information.