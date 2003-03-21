MS Nepal (Danish Association for International Cooperation) in partnership with Backward Society Education (BASE) is launching a comprehensive education project for the children of former Kamaiyas (bonded laborers) and other disadvantaged groups in the mid-western district of Bardia. The five-year project will cover six VDCs and Guleriya municipality to work through the existing government school system. Approximately Rs 60 million of the funds originates from Danish high school students' fund-raising campaign, "Operation a Day's Work 2002". In 2001, MS Nepal and BASE won the bid to be the project beneficiary in a competition with two other proposals for education projects.