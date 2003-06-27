Children suffer sexual abuse silently Domestic Brief | From Issue #151 (June 27 - July 3, 2003)

A survey report on child sexual abuse in Kathmandu Valley has quantified what society has tried to sweep under the carpet for so long. Based on a random sample of nearly 5,500 school children and over 200 out-of-school children, the survey looks at physical sexual abuse of children as well as the prevalence of exposure of children to obscene materials and verbal abuse.



Children in the 11-14 age group were found to be most vulnerable with nearly 15 percent of the girls and 13 percent of the boys admitting that they had been sexually abused. Girls reported more abuse at home, school or market, while boys were mostly abused at the home of the perpetrator. The rate of abuse among street children was the highest with most having sexual relations with multiple partners of different ages and both genders.



(Silent Suffering, Research Report, CWIN and SCF-Norway, cwin@mos.com.np)