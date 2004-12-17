RUKUM-The Maoists have been using children as messengers and porters, luring them to carry their goods from district headquarters. "We, especially, use those children who are too poor or not interested in their studies," admitted a local rebel leader. "We buy them clothes and food in exchange for their services and they happily work with us," he added. The children have to travel at least thrice a week to supply the rebels with blankets, dry noodles and medicine. Each child helps deliver letters from one VDC to another. Many orphans end up living with the rebels. About half of the children who have grown up working with the rebels have become militants themselves. "It's better for non-school going children to get involved in the people's movement instead of remaining inactive in their villages," explained Ajambari head of the 'people's government' of the Rukum-Jajarkot area. Many children lie to their parents saying they are going to school and end up working for the Maoists for food and clothes. The teachers don't inform the parents about the children being absent