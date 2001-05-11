Just before the Chinese Premier Zhu Rongji's visit to Nepal 14-16 May, Chinese ambassador Zeng Xuyong (left) was drawn out for the first time in public about Beijing's opinion on the Maoist problem in Nepal. He told a press meet on Wednesday: "As a close neighbour we are always concerned about Nepal's peace and stability...the Maoist problem is an internal problem of Nepal...and we will not allow people to carry out activities that are harmful to Nepal."