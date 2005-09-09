'Chinese investors may be interested' (#262) could mean that China could be the saviour of our sick industries. The robber barons have pocketed the borrowings and tied up the banks in Rs 50 billion in bad debts so who is going to rescue them? They have padded the project costs and used patronage of their political cronies and squandered the public's savings. If the Chinese take over these industries as FDI it will inject fresh funds into the country and perhaps even set off a competition with the Indians who will also flock in. It will rescue us out of the clutches of our own domestic defaulters who have used the banner of privatisation to plunder the nation in cahoots with politicians.



Dan Prayag,

Naxal

