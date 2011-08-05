The new Chinese ambassador to Nepal, Yang Houlan, spoke to Nepali Times this week on his country's priorities in bilateral ties with Nepal, Sino-Indian relations and the plans to develop Lumbini.

CAI YUN Nepali Times: What's your view about the current state of Nepal-China relations?

Yang Houlan: The friendly relations between China and Nepal have a long history. Nepal is one of the early states to establish diplomatic relations with New China after its founding in 1949. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations, China-Nepal relations has been witnessing healthy and stable development regardless of the international environment and two countries' domestic situations. China and Nepal stick to the Five Peaceful-Coexistence Principles, mutual respect, treat each other equally, share mutual trust, and sincerely assist each other. The relationship between the two countries should be considered a good example for international affairs. China and Nepal established a Comprehensive Partnership Relationship to take bilateral relations to a new height. With the promotion of exchanges and cooperation in political, economic and cultural fields, this partnership will have a bright future.

But the prolonged political uncertainty in Kathmandu must be unsettling for your government?

Nepal is in the period of political transformation facing two historic tasks of peace process and constitution drafting. It's not been long since my arrival in Nepal, but I have deeply felt the strong desire of the people who wanted to realise national peace and stability at an earlier date. People now have different views on some issues, meanwhile everyone's general aim in regard with promoting peace, stability and development is the same. As Nepal's neighbour, China sincerely hopes and firmly believes that Nepal can conclude the constitution drafting and peace process with the joint efforts of the Nepali people and political parties.

What are China's main concerns in Nepal?

The concerns you mention can be termed as hopes of China. Firstly, we hope that Nepal can realise long-standing of peace and stability as soon as possible. Secondly, we hope that Nepal can be on the track of fast economic and social development. Thirdly, we hope that China and Nepal should continuously strengthen the cooperation in safeguarding the stability in border areas, combat trans-boundary crime and maintain social stability of both countries.

Politicians in Nepal often try to play China of against India, do you think this is a useful strategy?

Nepal has two important neighbours, namely China and India. It is in their common interests that the three parties strengthen good interaction and mutually beneficial cooperation. Here, I want to emphasise that there is no conflict between the development of Nepal-China friendly cooperation and that of Nepal-India friendly cooperation.

People in Nepal are hopeful that China's economic growth and the economic development in Tibet will help Nepal. What is your opinion about this?

China sticks to the policy of building friendship and partnership with neighboring countries. China cannot achieve sound development without the development of its neighbours. So we are willing to share the experience and opportunities of development with our neighbors and help promote their development. Over the past few years, the Chinese side has been strengthening the work of infrastructure interconnection in the hope of improving the bilateral economic, trade and personnel exchanges between China and Nepal.

And, in which sector would Chinese bilateral aid be concentrated in the next few years?

Since the establishment of China-Nepal diplomatic relations, the Chinese side has always been providing grant assistance to Nepal in a large number of public projects. I feel that the major fields of Chinese assistance are infrastructure construction, hydropower, agriculture, education and culture.

What are your plans for Lumbini?

I went to Lumbini to attend the roundtable discussion Advancing the Vision for Lumbini's Development jointly organised by the Nepal government and UNESCO and knew all parties attached great importance to the development and preservation of Lumbini. As the birthplace of Lord Buddha, Lumbini has great worth in terms of history, religion and culture. As I know, some Chinese enterprises have shown keen interest of developing Lumbini. The Chinese side is willing to support Nepal's plan for developing Lumbini.

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