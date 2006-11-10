The district administration office in Baber Mahal has annulled the registration of an organisation here after the Chinese government lodged a strong protest. The Foreign Ministry requested the cancellation of the Nepal-Bhot Welfare Society, formed by resident Tibetans, after Beijing accused it of being 'a threat to Chinese security'.



The organisation was registered at the district administration office a day before Fulpati. A few Tibetan businessmen holding Nepali citizenship are also associated with the organisation.



Chief District Officer Sthaneswor Devkota says the organisation was legally registered to help with the education, health, and welfare of Tibetan refugees in Nepal. According to Devkota, all registrations include a clause, which says the organisation will 'not do anything to hinder relationships with friendly nations'.



After the Chinese Embassy here informed its foreign ministry about the organisation, the ministry sent a letter to its Nepali counterpart requesting the registration be cancelled. Sources say China is gravely concerned by increasing Tibetan refugee activities here after loktantra and the government's permission to register the organisation.