Chinese buses for Sajha Domestic Brief | From Issue #4 (August 9-15, 2000)

Having cannibalised its Japanese-gifted blue buses, the down-and-out public sector Sajha Yatayat may be getting ready to acquire 200 new buses. The plan is to procure the Tibet-Han buses from an obscure Chinese manufacturer called Tibetan Industry Co. Ltd.



The buses will cost $48,230 (Rs 3.45 million) each, including spares and tools. The total deal would be just under $ 10 million (Rs 684.9 million). Tibetan Industry has offered the buses to Sajha on credit and wants the government to guarantee repayment. The Chinese company is said to have verbally assured to loan Sajha working capital to run the buses within fifteen days after the government decides on the purchase. The only thing that seems to be holding up the purchase is the government's reluctance to guarantee the loan.