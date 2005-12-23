The Nepali market has once again been swamped with illegally imported Chinese candy whose wrappers bear Chinese letters only. That means consumers cannot figure out their manufacture and expiry dates. The Food and Consumer Protection Act requires any ready-to-eat products to have labels on them that clearly show their ingredients and these important dates. The Chinese candy is smuggled in through Tibet's Khasa and are selling like hot cakes. They are particularly popular with children and doctors have warned that they could pose a health threat. There are already complaints that children have been suffering from tonsillitis and high fevers after they consumed the candies and no tests have yet been done.