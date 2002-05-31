Neelam Medicine Industries has begun production of a Chinese herbal health drink using herbs available in Nepal. The company says it has invested Rs 80 million in the venture and already begun marketing its first product, Rhubarb Health Guard. The company says the medication helps those with constipation and kidney problems in addition to helping control body fat and cholesterol. The drug is based on the herb whose local name is padamchal.
Chinese herbal cure
Business Briefs | From Issue #96 (May 31 - June 6, 2002)