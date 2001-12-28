The government has begun a process of selecting 100-150 travel agents to handle the Chinese tourists expected to start arriving next year. The operators, who have to be at least a year old, will be selected on the basis of the size of their business?transactions must exceed $15,000 annually?as well as their tax compliance record and registration at the VAT office. The selected companies will be asked to make a ?security deposit? of Rs 500,000.
Chinese tourists handlers
Business Briefs | From Issue #74 (December 28, 2001 - January 3, 2002)