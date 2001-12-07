Nepal and China have finally agreed on a mechanism to get Chinese tourists to Nepal. The requirements for visitors to come to China's only approved "outbound destination" in South Asia are simple: They would have to travel in groups of at least five and through one of 67 travel agencies approved by the Chinese government. But it may still be some time before our northern neighbours throng Thamel streets. Nepal does not have the desired number of direct flights to China, and Royal Nepal's schedule is unreliable. Then there is the issue of the convertibility of the Yuan, and finally a dearths of Chinese-speaking Nepali tour guides. Still, given the recent nose-dive Nepali tourism has taken, any hope for a better future is welcome.