Thanks to Naresh Newar for that comprehensive tour de horizon of the Chitrakar clan's contribution to Nepali art ('Giving their art and soul', #216). Just for the record, there are two tiny corrections to an otherwise flawless piece. The original Chitrakar who accompanied Jang Bahadur to England and France in 1850 was Bhaju Macha Chitrakar and not Bhaju Ratna Chitrakar. And my grandfather, Tej Bahadur Chitrakar, accompanied Chandra Shumshere to England in 1908 and not 1905.



Kiran Chitrakar,

Kathmandu