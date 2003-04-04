A police inspector pressurised the examination authorities at an exam centre at Banepa's Siddhartha Boarding School to allow SLC candidates of Dipendra Police School to cheat in exams. Only children of policemen are admitted to the latter institution. According to exam centre chief Gyan Bahadur KC, policemen stationed at Banepa took control of the centre and allowed candidates to cheat in the math exams for more than an hour. They were also seen coaching students.KC told us that a group of policemen arrived half an hour after the exam began, and allowed three senior students of Dipendra Police School to start cheating. The gang left when the chief district officer arrived after KC contacted him for help. District education officer Lok Prasad Upadhaya said there would be no more incidents of this kind during the remaining examination period. CDO Narendra Dahal said he had heard about the incident but denied seeing anyone actually involved. The police personnel deployed at the centre corroborated KC's account of events despite accusations from the police force that KC was lying to tarnish the image of the Dipendra Police School, which is a fierce competitor of his institution, Siddhartha Boarding School. The candidates from other schools at the exam centre have demanded army guards against more foul play saying policemen could not be trusted. If the police are convicted, they could face up to six months of imprisonment and a Rs 50,000 fine for illegally entering an examination hall according to the Education Regulation laws.A similar story of policemen helping examinees has surfaced from Dadeldhura. Ten minutes after the question paper was distributed, students of the Mountain Boarding School had their answers delivered by the policemen deployed for security at the centre. A huge crowd had gathered outside the exam hall to help the candidates. Journalists were denied entrance into the hall when they demanded to know what was going on.