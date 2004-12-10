Many thanks for the wonderful article about the Royal Chitwan National Park ('It's a jungle out there', #224). We would like to correct a mistake regarding the rates in the article. Our normal tariff rate for Tiger Tops Jungle Lodge is $350 plus tax plus national park fee per person per night. The rate of $250 per person for two nights package is only for expatriates. Similarly, our tariff rate for Tiger Mountain Tharu Lodge is $150 plus tax per person per night.

Your coverage of Chitwan fails to mention four lodges, namely Gaida Wildlife Camp, Chitwan Jungle Lodge, Narayani Safari and Island Jungle Resort which have been offering more or less the same facilities and services for decades as those resorts mentioned. You should have been fair and published the names of all seven lodges operating in the RCNP which are government concession holders so your readers have a choice. The article gives the wrong impression that there are only three lodges inside the National Park and you are intentionally favouring them.