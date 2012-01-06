The Ministry of Physical Planning and Works has decided to construct a 30 km feeder road inside the Chitwan National Park. The highway will connect Parsa and Nawalparasi district, despite strict regulations concerning infrastructure inside protected areas. The road is being built under a new map, different from the plan endorsed in the budget of the last fiscal year.

According to sources inside the department, the route has been changed under direct instruction of Minister Hridayesh Tripathi. The earlier route went through the buffer zone, but the new route will pass through the protected area. Officials suspect foul play but project engineer Hare Krishna Shrestha, says the map was changed because the earlier route was longer which would have required building a long bridge over the Narayani. Thousands of trees will have to be cut if this road is built and the wildlife inside the park is sure to be disturbed. The Director of National Parks and Wildlife Conservation Department, Krishna Prasad Acharya says: "You can't build roads inside a conservation area without permission and a proper environmental assessment." Besides, changing a plan endorsed in budget needs approval of the cabinet as well.