Hotel concessionaires who operate resorts inside Chitwan National Park have said they find the timing of the government's closure of their establishments "fishy".

"We were in negotiation with the government over the renewal of the 15-year lease which was about to expire when the order came," said Prakash Shrestha, owner of Machan Resort.

There are eight resorts employing some5,000 people which have remained closed now for a week. Chitwan safaris are popular among tourists and are part of Nepal's "golden triangle" of tourism which also includes Pokhara and Kathmandu.

"We find it very fishy that this decision was taken on hotels that have been in operation for 40 years now and are the backbone of Nepal's tourism industry,' said Basanta Mishra of Temple Tiger.

The government and wildlife activists say the hotels hurt the environment and are detrimental to conservation. Resort owners say their hotels have actually helped raise awareness about conservation and helped fund the national park through royalties.

"It is clear that he smugglers and poachers active in the park find our presence there a threat to them and want us closed," said Mishra.

Finance Minister Surendra Pandey said he and the forest minister had been given the responsibility by the prime minister to sort out the problem quickly.

Decorated

Ace Development Bank was has been given the 'Best Presented Accounts Award 2008' last week. The award was based on maintaining standards in presenting financial indices, disclosure and report presentation.

Bar-hopping

Kathmandu is now home to an authentic Irish Pub, which opened last week at Ananda Bhawan in Lazimpat. Guinness and Kilkenny beer as well as Irish food will be served while traditional Irish music is played in a traditional setting.