Cho Rolpa still dangerous Himal, 1-16 September From The Nepali Press | From Issue #9 (September 13-19, 2000)

After reducing the water level of the Cho Rolpa lake by three metres, a sense of relief is being felt by the people living along the banks of the river Tamakoshi in the districts of Dolakha and Ramechhap.



The newly constructed canal removes water from the river at the rate of 6000 litres per second, and this rate is slowly being increased. But for the lake to be safe, the water has to be reduced by at least 1 ~ metres. A British geologist has been studying the area, but he is yet to present his report.



According to specialists, to reduce the level of the lake, a total of 400 pipes is required, but since it was technically not feasible to lay so many pipes, the idea was not followed through. A total of 17 sirens have been placed in appropriate areas, to warn people of the danger should the lake burst.



A total of Rs 199.5 million has been spent on preventing a disaster, but some of the villagers feel that it has all been wasted. They feel that this lake will not burst at all, and that people are only after the money the foreigners will spend on this project.



Situated in Dolakha district, Cho Rolpa lies at a height of 4580 metres above sea level, and is believed to have been formed 50 years ago.