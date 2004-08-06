In 'Gorgeous Chobar' (#207) Naresh Newar draws attention to the beautiful and historic Chobar area. Indeed, it can be improved by renovating the Ganesh temple and ghat area and converting the cement factory into a recreational centre and resort so people can spend a few days relaxing and exploring the surrounding hills. Newar writes that the pedestrian suspension bridge was built by Scottish technicians in 1903, However, Daniel Wright in his book History of Nepal puts it at 1877. During his stay in Kathmandu the British resident mentions a 'united stream of the Bagmati and Bishnumati flows south-east, passing through a rocky ridge, which crosses the valley, by means of a deep narrow cliff, which is spanned by an iron suspension bridge, the only of the kind in the country'.



Kapil P Lohani,

Dharan