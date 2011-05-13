BIKRAM RAI

Parents usually prefer sending their kids to private schools for quality education. But public schools in Butwal have established a reputation for being the first choice for parents. Govinda Gyawali, principal of Kanti Higher Secondary School in Ward 6 of Butwal, has been overwhelmed by the number of parents seeking admissions for their children at the school, which provides free education in English. "We had to send back many parents this time, but we have assured them that we will develop our infrastructure and increase our capacity for next year," he said.

According to the District Education Office, around two hundred community schools in the district have started English instruction. Principal of Shanti Model Secondary School in Manigram says that 225 students from various private schools have taken admissions at the school this year. Keshab Bhandari from Karahiya, who took his son out of a private school and admitted him at Shanti Model, says that both he and his son are happy since the school provides education in English like private schools but at a much cheaper price. Unlike Kanti, which raises funds by renting out space in its building, Shanti Model does not have internal sources to sustain itself. So the school charges a nominal fee to meet its costs which is comparatively much lesser than what the private schools in the area charge.

Ultimately, Gyawali feels that public schools have to maintain a high quality of education if they want to compete with the private schools.

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