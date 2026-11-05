Preliminary video analysis of the collision between two helicopters in Pheriche on Tuesday appears to show that the pilots of the Air Dynasty and Fishtail Air were both being guided to the same snowbound helipad by the marshall. One person was killed and several were injured when the rotors of one Airbus H125 hit the fuselage of the other. The injured were medevaced to Kathmandu and an investigation is underway regarding safety in the crowded Khumbu corridor, which lacks air traffic control support.