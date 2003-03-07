Two Russian-built MI-17 transport helicopters bought by the British government for the Nepali government arrived in Kathmandu last weekend. The British Embassy in Kathmandu said the government had agreed to restrict its use to logistical, medical and humanitarian purposes only. The assistance comes under the British government's Global Conflict Prevention Fund. The allocations to Nepal under the fund this financial year alone were ? 6.5 million.
Choppers here
Domestic Brief | From Issue #135 (March 7-13, 2003)