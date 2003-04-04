The last few months have witnessed a resurgence of anti-Christian sentiment here in Nepal. In the last month, several Nepali citizens have been jailed on account of their Christian faith. Newspapers have printed several defamatory articles antithetic to Christianity. Plus, despite the ceasefire, Maoists continue to terrorise and threaten to murder Nepalis because they profess faith in Jesus Christ.



Do the perpetrators of these acts not believe that human beings deserve to choose a faith for themselves? Are they so insecure in their own views that they must defame, threaten and imprison persons of a different faith?

What are the fruits of Christianity in Nepal? Christians started some of the best, most well known and reasonably priced schools in Nepal. Christians created an important hospital in Kathmandu that continues to serve many poor people at minimal costs regardless of race or faith. Many Christians come to serve medically in rural, remote areas of Nepal. Many Nepali people have been able to put their alcohol and drug habits behind them after becoming Christians.



I suppose some people fear and dislike Christianity because it is perceived as a threat to Hindu culture, tradition and religion. Tradition, culture and religion are tools to help people. The tools are not more important than the people. I congratulate the Nepali government for dismantling the caste system. The essence of Jesus' message can be explained in one sentence, "Be willing to lay down your life and love others, even as I, God, have done for you." I can't think of a better motto to create a harmonious, fruitful society. This is why I am a Christian. Yet, a good motto isn't enough. In the end, doesn't the way I live my life show my true inner faith? If a Hindu lives a life of loving others, I consider him my brother. If a Buddhist walks the beautiful path of serving others, she is my sister. We are all united as a family by our love.



"EKR",

Kathmandu