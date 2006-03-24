I am deeply saddened to read the news of the demise of Chu Nyima Rimpoche in Charles Gay's tribute ('Chu Nyima is gone and we're still here', #290). I visited the Rimpoche's monastery in 1997 during the establishment phase of Manasalu Conservation Area Project. Being the team leader and a Buddhist by birth and practice, I visited the monastery and received blessings from the Rimpoche. Along with few local women, four of us from the project reached the monastery after walking for 10 hours. I come from Upper Mustang but I never imagined that a place of such astounding beauty existed in Nepal. The monastery blended with the beauty of the surrounding landscape and the scene is imprinted in my mind. The Rimpoche granted us audience with butter tea and chumpa and I was immediately impressed by the compassion and genuine concern of the Rimpoche towards all sentient beings and also by the practical approaches to education and transfer of knowledge to over 50 young nuns and monks from many parts of Nepal. I hope the legacy of Chu Nyima Rimpoche continues.



Ghana Gurung,

Switzerland