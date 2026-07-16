Nepal’s Chhurpi dog chew exports grew 7% to Rs4.29 billions (2,733 tonnes) in the first 11 months of the last fiscal year, despite a 10% US tariff. The US remains the dominant market with 75% share, followed by Canada, UK, and Japan. Made from yak or cow milk in eastern Nepal, exports have held up as major US brands continue sourcing it as dog chew.

Meanwhile, following directives from the PMO, Dairy Development Corporation has improved raw milk quality standards after tests. Farmer payment times dropped from eight months to three. Sales have risen over 50%. Ghee exports and a new cheese plant are planned.