The CIAA deserves our gratitude for taking an unprecedented and bold step. I sure hope this is a beginning of things to come and not the end. I hope the CIAA now goes on further to nab those, who have plundered, looted and amassed insane amounts of wealth at the expense of the people and left the country to the dogs. Give us more reason to cheer about and to restore some semblance of hope for a better future in our minds. The civil society in Nepal has been lying dormant and apathetic for too long-resurrect it in all its vibrancy, so we can have a better Nepal to leave behind for our children.



Manish Pandey,

Kathmandu