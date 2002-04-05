The Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) is making moves. In the past 18 months the CIAA has charged more than Rs. 210 million as fines for irregularities by public office holders. It has investigated and filed cases against 87 individuals at the Patan Appellate Court. Out of the 72 cases heard at the court, 36 cases were decided in favour of the commission while a dozen were annulled. In the same period CIAA investigated 442 academic certificates and found 69 to be fake. It has filed cases of misrepresentation of academic qualifications against 28 employees, of which 13 are government employees and 15 are from different public corporation employees who has used fake certificates for securing recruitment and promotion.