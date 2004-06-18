Circus parents detained in India Domestic Brief | From Issue #201 (June 18-24, 2004)

Nepali and Indian activists fighting the recruitment of Nepali children in Indian circuses have lodged a strong protest against the detention in India of five Nepali family members this week.



The parents had gone to India to seek the release of up to 35 Nepali girls being held at the Great Roman Circus in the town of Karnaliganj near Lucknow. They are currently being held at the Sub-district Magistrate's office in the town.



The parents were accompanied by representatives from the Nepal Child Welfare Foundation (NCWF) and the South Asian Coalition Against Child Servitude (SACCS) and were engaged in a rescue of the children when it turned violent. One of the five detained Nepalis is said to be a child who managed to escape with her mother during the raid.



"The incident must be investigated and this unwarranted detention immediately ended," NCWF said in a statement. The foundation has also asked for the release of the other missing children at the Great Roman Circus in Karnailganj. NWCF successfully rescued 29 Nepali children from the Great Indian circus in Kerala and reunited them with their parents in April.



The five detained by uttar Pradesh police include Surya Bahadur Lama, Janak Bahadur Lama, Thuli Maya Lama, Vishu Maya Lama and Nita Lama all from Bijauna in Makwanpur District.