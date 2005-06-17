

CITIZENS' PEACE VIGIL: Arun Parajuli, 9, lights a lamp at the Maitighar Shanti Mandal on Wednesday to commemorate the 246 Nepalis who were killed in the conflict during the month of Jesth. Of them, 13 were children.



JOURNALISTS' JAM: Journalists blocked the main airport road for nearly 30 minutes in front of the CDO's office on Tuesday t o protest the arrest of 50 journalists on Monday who were released overnight.



RESURRECTION: The stumps of gum trees along Pulchok that were cut down last month have refused to give up and prove there is life after death.