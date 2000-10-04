Following a petition by three activist groups seeking annulment of a recent Nepal-India agreement that allows Indian vehicle imports on the basis of self-certification, the Supreme Court has issued a notice to the government and the concerned departments. Pro-Public, Leaders Nepal and Martin Chautari claim the agreement reached during the New Delhi visit of Prime Minister Girija Prasad Koirala in late July violates the Nepal Mass Emission Standards 2056 and is also against the citizens' fundamental right to breathe clean air. Meanwhile, three groups involved in operating electric vehicles have formed an umbrella organisation called the Electric Vehicle Association of Nepal (EVAN). The Association brings together the Electric Vehicle Manufacturers' Association (EVMAN), the Electric Vehicle Owners' Association (CLEAN) and the Electric Vehicle Battery Chargers Association (NEVCA).