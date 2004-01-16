Seira Tamang's 'Turning civilians into combatants' (#175) has some critical flaws. She attacks parachuting conflict specialists, but takes the data from another group of parachuting conflict specialists like Amnesty International and ICJ to further her arguments. She argues that certain Kathmandu-based foreign embassies are influencing Nepali politics. This is hardly a revelation. Foreign influence is a reality of world politics. Nepali political scientists should take all foreign influences into account and give thought to how best to work with them for our nation's benefit rather than making this a moral issue or merely wishing it away. Moreover, no analysis of Nepali politics and foreign influence is complete without considering the influence of the big "I" - India, especially now in the context of the Maoist Revolt when there is enough proof that Maoist leaders hide and operate from India. Regarding the civil militia, Tamang cites one selective example of failure of civil militia in Guatemala, but ignores their effective use in Thailand and Malaysia. As an advocate of democracy, why does she object to the Nepali government putting its faith on the citizens and granting them their right to protect themselves by providing the necessary tools? She claims that arming the citizens could have longterm devastating effect and points to the kidnapping of a mayor in Guatemala. Are not Nepalis, including ex-Kamaiyas, being kidnapped by Maoists today? Why does no one protest when the Maoists arm civilians? The consequence of not defeating the Maoists is going to be even worse. The logic of fear, violence and money was thrust upon this country by the Maoists, and we had better fight back with both pens and guns.



Ram Prasad Nepali,

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