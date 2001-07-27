From lokta to magnetised diskettes. The Nepal government's Nijamati Kitabkhana (record office) has finally entered the cyber age. The country's only organisation that keeps records of Nepal's civil servants, the Kitabkhana currently has data on more than 70,000 civil servants on computer, and it is working on digitalising information on more. The process of transferring the data, formerly recorded in cumbersome files wrapped in cloth bundles stacked high on dusty shelves, took seven months, says Tulsi Gautam, director of the Kitabkhana. Officials say the computerisation of data ought to discourage civil servants from falsifying their age to serve a few years more. Recently, about 20 bureaucrats found guilty of changing their ages on paper, were forced to retire.