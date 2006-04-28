We are pained by the support given to King Gyanendra's address by some members of the international community. This indicates a grave misunderstanding of the power and inclusiveness of the ongoing peaceful people's movement.
We strongly urge that the international community display complete sensitivity to the will of the Nepali people and support their clearly expressed desire for a constituent assembly, on the road to democracy and peace.-- END--
Civil Society Statement from Duwakot
22 April | 7.10 PM NST
We are pained by the support given to King Gyanendra's address by some members of the international community. This indicates a grave misunderstanding of the power and inclusiveness of the ongoing peaceful people's movement.