Civil supremacy has been snatched from the people time and again in the 60 year history of the people's movement. The violent incidents to quash the people's movement?which was launched to reinstate civil rights and establish civil rules?are still fresh in people's minds.

The feudal rulers have always used military force to sustain autocratic rule in the history of Nepal. High officials of Nepal Army have remained loyal to feudal rulers and have betrayed people and lost their trust. Army chief Rookmangud Katawal is the adopted son of the monarchy.

Following the directions of despotic Gyanendra, anti-people and criminal generals like Katawal massacred hundreds of Nepali people to sustain the centralised feudal monarchy, which can never be forgotten. Over the 10 year insurgency, Katawal proved to be a criminal devoid of sensibility, humanity, fraternity and nationality. He wanted to prolong the war so that he would earn huge commissions from arms deals. He has already been declared a criminal by the Rayamajhi commission.

The Maoist government is the people's elected government. This government is determined to establish people's supremacy in government, army, police, administration, judiciary and other government authorities, which is also the mandate of people.

Unless criminals are punished the state of impunity cannot end and the peace process cannot be completed. This is an honest move by the government to establish civil supremacy, complete the peace process and draft the people's constitution.