Even weeks after the bomb explosions in the heart of the capital, there has been no arrest of the bombers who have managed to escape easily. This is really a challenge given that the parties and government are all prepared to hold the elections at any cost. We should not treat the bomb incident lightly when party workers are all set to go to the villages to campaign for their elections.

It appears clear that this incident was an organised crime and we can not rule out the repetition of such a violent incident endangering the lives of innocent people.

It is a mystery why three groups - Tarai Army, Tarai Utthan Sangat and People's Army - admitted to the crime even before the government started its investigation. Was this done to imply that some powerful force was behind such fearful incidents and to scare the people and spread terror among them?

It seems like the government has yet to get serious, and if it fails to take firm action it is possible the elections will be successfully disrupted. In addition, there is every possibility that a civil war may start - especially now that tension in the tarai has been intensifying. Abductions, assassinations, extortion, armed robbery, violence, strikes and other forms of anarchy have been incessant.

So far there is no clue as to what the Madhesi Janadhikar Forum splinter group wants by protesting against the agreement signed between the forum and the government. People must now endure another phase of armed conflict at the hands of disgruntled groups. If this goes on, who in his or her right mind would go to the booth to vote?

The violence and terror would not be only in the tarai but would spread also to the hills and the capital. It is high time that the eight-party government started taking full responsibility for establishing strong security. The bombing incident in the capital has not only questioned the accountability of the government but also got people doubting whether these parties can be trusted at all. The failure to maintain peace and protection in the capital will only lead to civil war in the near future.