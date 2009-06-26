CIVILIAN PARTIES

After a long time, I could read an editorial which reflects the reality of Nepali politics ('Civilian parties,' #456). The ruling parties, whatever their weaknesses may be, are civilian parties and they try to respect the rule of law. There are some, led by the Maoists, who refuse to accept that violence is not acceptable in mainstream politics. How can you trust a party whose chair does not feel an ounce of shame declaring publicly that the policy of their party is to grab power forcefully? There is no question that the military should be under civilian government, as parliament is the supreme body and the army should be under its supervision. However, the Maoists asking for 'civilian supremacy' is a farce.

Kamal Kishor,

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GOOD EXAMPLE

It would be fantastic to hear more stories of ordinary Nepalis trying to make a difference ('The power of good example,' # 456). Such stories make a positive impact in the national culture, which we are in dire need of in these difficult times. It will also encourage many to start their own similar initiatives. I recently visited a village of Barpak in Gorkha and met Nepalis who had managed to bring economic and cultural change in their local community. One example that stood out was how the local public toilets were kept so clean in such a remote village through cooperation and coordination. This is just one story, there must be so many all over Nepal.

Amit Thapa,

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DEMOLITION

I was moved to tears while reading CK Lal's piece on how the country is moving from one shutdown to another ('Mutually assured demolition,' #456). It is a true reflection of the reality at the ground level. CK, channel your superb writing along these themes rather than of political ones.

Alok Dixit,

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TWO ASSES

After reading two Ass columns ('22 rajahs', and 'A psychedelic Prithbi Narayan', #454, 455) I was confused. But now I get it: the police can't do a thing against those beating up women outside police stations, kids deflating bicycle tyres to enforce a banda, or thugs vandalise a van. The YCL is extorting money from businesses and contractors because they know no one is going to stop them. How can you run a country like this? I realise it is not possible to deploy the army against the YCL because it would mean the start of another war. But why not equip and support the police in the smaller localities and clean up the act in the small places first? You could actually use the same method as the Maoists: start working up the more remote and poor areas first. It could be done with less money and less force then cleaning up KTM valley and the baddies could be more easily disabled there. Not everything has to start in the capital. If it worked for Mao Tse Tung, it should work for us. If you want law and order, outlaw the YCL.

Confused Bideshi,

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DUMP

'Tribhuban International airport is a seedy, smelly dungeon'. Thanks to Paavan Mathema for calling it like it is in 'Lounging around'(#456). Kathmandu airport is the worst introduction to Nepal that a visitor can have, and it also leaves a deep lasting impression on people who are leaving. The airport convinces them that they aren't going to return to Nepal unless the airport is fixed first. We are used to quaintly inefficient Third World airports and can handle the discomforts. But TIA is a health hazard, a den of smugglers and a centre for crime and extortion where policemen at security who are supposed to be checking for dangerous items are the ones robbing passengers of their valuables. Or maybe they should just keep the airport like it is because it epitomizes everything that is wrong with Nepal. But all is not lost: the Upper Deck is proof that given the chance Nepalis can run a clean, efficient, courteous service. Private Sector zindabad!

Girvan Thapa,

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KHUMBU BY NIGHT

Thank you Nepali Times for that new perspective on the Khumbu by reproducing those brilliant pictures by Alex Treadway and Hiroyuki Kuraoka. And congratulations to Billi Bierling for having made it to the top!

Lina Sorensen,

Dhankuta