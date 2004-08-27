Finally , CK Lal is not just criticising and criticising everything that he sets his sights upon but also has something constructive to say. In 'None of their business' (#210) he has not only pointed out what is wrong with the generals becoming executives, but also offers them suggestions for investment. the World Bank has decided that the best rate of return on any investment in the developing world is to educate the girl child. If the army spent its welfare money on opening quality schools all over the country it would be doing this nation a much greater favour than by running banks. Especially because such opaque instituions should never be trusted with anyone's money.



Name witheld,

Jawalakhel

