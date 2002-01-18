This is to congratulate CK Lal for his most recent columns, especially "Celebrating South Asianness" (#75) and "Worrying about Nepal in Paris (#74). I find Mr Lal's broader cultural and social canvas transcends the pettiness of most other political commentators and are unlike the tired columns we have become accustomed to in Nepal. I'm sick of the banal analyses of how and why things are going wrong. It is always refreshing to see attempts at generating constructive, original insights into our society and polity.

Rajib Sarkar

by email