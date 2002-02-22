CK Lal's "Let them eat cake" (#78) about "Swar Samrat" Narayan Gopal has attracted the attention of this Trust. Lal's recollections are interesting and wonderful, but what disturbed and shattered me badly was his reference to the singer being a taxi driver. I was with my husband during that period, and I am quite sure he never even touched the steering wheel of a taxi, let alone any vehicle with four wheels.

Pemala Guruwacharya

Narayan Gopal Music Trust



CK Lal replies: "Despite my advancing age, I stand by my memory."



The reference to Jamim Shah jars that brilliant column by CK Lal ("So close and yet so distant", #81). Poor CK, perhaps he does not know what goes on in the Kathmandu underworld. All that glitters is not gold, so why is he springing to the defence of this guy?



Daniel Gajraj

by email



