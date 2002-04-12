We enjoy the depth of CK Lal's columns. But in his "Yes sir, yes sir, three bags full" (#88) there was absolutely no need to get personal and mention that the chief wears a bright red tika even in uniform and "indulges in extended religious ceremonies". These are entirely personal matters. There is no rule in the army that prohibits wearing a tika in uniform. Let's not get personal here. This kind of gutter journalism was unexpected from a columnist of CK Lal's maturity.

Dr Amrit KC

Bishalnagar



CK Lal's "More of the same in Monterrey" (#87) was very insightful. Many prominent economists of the country including Dr Devendra Raj Pandey, Mahesh Banskota and Pitamber Sharma have cautioned against too much dependence on foreign aid. The result of 40 years of foreign aid in the country is really dismal. While donors have become increasingly powerful, the country has not gained much. Inefficiency and corruption apart, foreign aid has aided foreign consultants more than the Nepali people. Indeed, in Nepal foreign aid is "of the foreigner, by the foreigner for the foreigner".

Mike Sharma.

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