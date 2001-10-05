Thanks to CK Lal for remembering the sacrifice of the brave Nepal Police in "A year after Dunai" (#62). There may be black sheep in the police, but they laid down their lives in Dunai while the military did nothing to save them.



Buddhi Bahadur RC

Kolkata



I agree with CK Lal (#62) that the root cause of terrorism is injustice and alienation of the people. The maobadis were born because of the long oppression of poor rural people. And it is the same throughout the world: the jihadi's, LTTE. Peace can only come when the laws are equal for everyone. Americans should learn to respect the rights of people all over the world. The only antidote to terrorism is equal justice.



Biggya

by email



I've never read anything so deeply stupid in the Nepali Times as CK Lal's "The eagle is wounded" (#61) a muddle of smug pontifications on the terrorist attacks in New York and Washington which is as twisted as an argument as the terrorists own perversion of Islamic scripture. America is indeed a flawed enterprise, arrogant, self-absorbed, decadent. But it is other things as well, things not noted in Lal's cartoon of it.



Thomas Duddy

New York



This is not the time for introspection and poetry. We need to heed America's call, show solidarity with her, and bring justice to the

thousands who perished. The eagle may be temporarily wounded but she will heal. And then you just watch her soar.



Bishwa V Basnet

Ashland, Mass., USA

