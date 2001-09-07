CK Lal (“In the kingdom of dementia”, #38) is turning out to be bigot by mocking at intellectuals who see the Maoist problem as a political one. So, be cautious.



Dev Raj Joshi

Tikapur, Kailali





CK Lal touches upon a very pertinent point. Not only journalists, but even human rights activists are guilty of sheltering and pampering Maoists. According to their convoluted logic, if policemen kill Maoists in self-defence, it is an act of gross human rights violation to be condemned with proper show of righteousness. But if the opposite happens, it is either greeted with deafening silence by human rights groups, or merely reported with the convenient journalistic objectivity by the press.



It may be that journalists and human rights groups sincerely believe that the Maoists are championing the popular cause, protecting human rights and liquidating such class enemies as subsistence farmers, peasants and petty cops, and saving poor villagers by killing them. Or, they might have already figured out which side of their future bread is buttered, and thus ingratiating themselves with the Maoist leadership. Else, how to explain their commissar-like behaviour even before the Maoists have succeeded to shoot their way to power?



Heera Shrestha

by email