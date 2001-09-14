CK Lal's "The power of one" (#58) is poor analysis spiced up with convoluted thinking and double entendre. In his remarks on the 1816 Treaty of Sugauli Lal does injustice to Amar Sen Thapa, Bhim Sen Thapa, and Damodar Pande, among many others, who did not need Shah kings to tell them what was in the Nepali interest. Lal also suggests the threat of a re-assertive monarchy makes the resumption of conflict more menacing than even a breakdown of government-Maoist talks. Perhaps the perception of this "threat" might just help the Maoists focus on making the talks successful. Further, it is silly and malevolent to suggest that King Gyanendra's accession to the throne "has not been in the normal course of male primogeniture." Primogeniture orders succession to the throne, without restricting it to the first born. And finally, Lal's understanding of the constitution and constitutional monarchy is also incomplete. The king is "to preserve and protect the Constitution by keeping in view the best interests and welfare of the people of Nepal" (Article 27.2 of the Constitution). There should be no doubt where the residual power of the state lies in times of political breakdown.



Mithun Jung

Naxal, Kathmandu







CK Lal's "Chicken neck" (#57) is sensational. He has aptly pointed out our drawbacks. It is because of our inability to retain talent and intellect from fleeing our country, and our contempt of government service that we are facing a severe shortage of human resources. Regarding the comments made by an Indian diplomat, let me just say that during the four years I studied in India I came across this attitude often: "We Indians are doing you Nepalis a favour by recruiting your soldiers in our army." But can you blame them if we work there as chowkidars and domestics? And whose purpose do Gorkhas in the Indian Army serve? We have to find more honourable alternatives for Nepalis.



Robin Tuladhar

Kathmandu







I look forward to Fridays when I can read the new contents of Nepali Times on your Internet edition. CK Lal's "Tunak Tunak..." (#56) was wow... finally there is light at the end of the tunnel. Read this and get enlightened. Mr Lal has put in words what I have felt all along about every incident concerning India always bringing a backlash of anti-India slogans. We have no one to blame but ourselves for every trade treaty that has "suckers" written all over it. You know why? Because we elected these fools. Patriotism is fine and dandy but if you really want to send a statement, level the playing field. Empowerment comes from within when you take steps to better yourself so others take note. No one will treat us with respect unless we treat ourselves with respect first.



Kanchan Adhikary

USA

